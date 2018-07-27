First Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) _ First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

The Corydon, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $8.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.4 million.

First Capital shares have climbed 4.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $38.38, an increase of 24 percent in the last 12 months.

