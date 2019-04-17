First Community: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) _ First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.5 million.

The Lexington, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

First Community shares have fallen roughly 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 19 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCCO