First Community: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) _ First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.

The Lexington, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $14.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.1 million.

First Community shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.

