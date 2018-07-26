https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/First-Financial-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13107011.php
First Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
RENTON, Wash. (AP) _ First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.1 million.
The Renton, Washington-based bank said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.
The bank posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.8 million, missing Street forecasts.
First Financial shares have climbed 27 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFNW
View Comments