First Interstate BancSystem: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) _ First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $36.7 million.

The Billings, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

First Interstate BancSystem shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.62, a fall of 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIBK