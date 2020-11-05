https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/First-Majestic-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15704207.php
First Majestic: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $30.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 12 cents per share.
The silver miner posted revenue of $125.9 million in the period.
First Majestic shares have dropped 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 7% in the last 12 months.
