First Solar: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $36.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The largest U.S. solar company posted revenue of $642.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $526.6 million.

First Solar shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $64.46, a climb of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

