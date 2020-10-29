Floor D?cor: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Floor Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $68.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $684.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $650.9 million.

Floor D?cor shares have risen 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $77.91, a climb of 67% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FND