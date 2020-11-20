Foot Locker: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $265 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The shoe store posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

Foot Locker shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FL