Ford, Milacron rise; Illumina, US Xpress fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Ford Motor Co., up 30 cents to $10.49.
Volkswagen and Ford said they would share the cost of developing self-driving and electric cars.
Illumina Inc., down $58.61 to $305.05.
The genetics research company announced weak preliminary revenue figures.
Milacron Holdings Corp., up $3.22 to $16.75.
The company has agreed to be acquired by Hillenbrand Inc. in a deal the companies valued at $2 billion.
Boeing Co., up $6.33 to $365.33.
The executive who manages the Boeing 737 Max program is retiring after less than a year on the job.
US Xpress Enterprises Inc., down 53 cents to $4.32.
The trucking company issued a weak forecast for the second quarter and full year, citing weak market conditions.
Federal National Mortgage Association, down 7 cents to $2.75.
Bloomberg reported that the White House is wary of freeing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from government control before the 2020 election.
Colgate-Palmolive Co., up 49 cents to $74.38.
The company has agreed to acquire the skin care business of France's Filorga for about $1.7 billion.
HP Inc., up 38 cents to $21.23.
The computer maker rose following a report that its PC sales grew at the highest pace in a year in the second quarter.