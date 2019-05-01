FormFactor: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) _ FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.5 million.

The Livermore, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $132.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 21 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $131 million to $139 million for the fiscal second quarter.

FormFactor shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.71, a climb of 63% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORM