Forrester Research: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 34 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $108.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Forrester Research expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $125 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.53 to $1.58 per share, with revenue ranging from $458 million to $463 million.

Forrester Research shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.99, a decrease of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORR