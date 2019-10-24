Fortive: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) _ Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $207.1 million.

The Everett, Washington-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

Fortive shares have increased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $71.34, a drop of nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

