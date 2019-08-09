Fortress Biotech: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) on Friday reported a loss of $13.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company's shares hit $1.35. A year ago, they were trading at $2.13.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBIO