Fox: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $529 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The TV broadcasting company posted revenue of $2.75 billion in the period.

