Franklin Electric: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $19.8 million.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $320.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.5 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

Franklin Electric shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

