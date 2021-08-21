French virus health pass in full use but protests keep going Aug. 21, 2021 Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 1:14 p.m.
1 of11 Demonstrators march in Lille, northern France, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, during a rally against the COVID-19 health pass needed to access restaurants, long-distance trains and other venues. Michel Spingler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Demonstrators march in Lille, northern France, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, during a rally against the COVID-19 health pass needed to access restaurants, long-distance trains and other venues. Michel Spingler/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Protesters march in the courtyard of Le Louvre museum during a demonstration against the health pass, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Paris. People denounce a COVID-19 health pass needed to access restaurant, long-distance trains and other venues. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Protesters march against the health pass in the courtyard of Le Louvre museum, one carrying a controversial poster showing a far-right figure, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Paris. People denounce a COVID-19 health pass needed to access restaurant, long-distance trains and other venues. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Protesters march with a banner reading "Freedom" during a demonstration against the health pass, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Paris. People denounce a COVID-19 health pass needed to access restaurant, long-distance trains and other venues. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 A Yellow Vest protester is framed by riot police officers during a demonstration against the health pass, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Paris. People denounce a COVID-19 health pass needed to access restaurant, long-distance trains and other venues. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Protesters march during a demonstration against the health pass, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Paris. People denounce a COVID-19 health pass needed to access restaurant, long-distance trains and other venues. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
PARIS (AP) — Thousands marched Saturday in cities across France to protest the COVID-19 health pass that is now required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sports arenas and long-distance travel.
For a sixth straight Saturday, opponents denounced what they see as a restriction of their freedom. Many criticized the measure, claiming the French government was implicitly making vaccines obligatory.