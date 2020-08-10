GCI Liberty: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $610.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $5.76.

The communications provider in Alaska posted revenue of $224.8 million in the period.

GCI Liberty shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 40% in the last 12 months.

