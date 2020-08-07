GP Strategies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ GP Strategies Corp. (GPX) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $606,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and restructuring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The provider of training, consulting and engineering services posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.9 million.

GP Strategies shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 39% in the last 12 months.

