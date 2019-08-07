GSV Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ GSV Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $676,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were 14 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $488,000 in the period.

GSV Capital shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.22, a drop of 9.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSSS