GameStop falls while Dave & Buster's and Blue Apron rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

GameStop Corp., down 47 cents to $9.63

The video game retailer's first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts' expectations and it gave investors a weak forecast.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., up $2.47 to $52.95

The restaurant and arcade chain's fourth-quarter profit and a key sales measure blew past Wall Street expectations.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $2.27 to $29.02

The chipmaker and its rivals gained on media reports that orders for smartphone chips are higher so far this quarter.

Intel Corp., up $1.12 to $55.48

The chipmaker named George Davis its new chief financial officer, after hiring him away from rival Qualcomm.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc., up 7 cents to $1.04

The meal-kit seller's CEO is resigning and will be replaced by a former Etsy Inc. executive.

Nektar Therapeutics Inc., up $1.59 to $35.29

The biotechnology company presented a series of positive early studies for potential cancer treatments.

Acuity Brands Inc., up $10.90 to $134.79

The lighting maker beat Wall Street's profit forecasts for the fiscal second quarter.

USANA Health Sciences Inc., down $2.90 to $81.25

The nutritional supplements company expects a drop in sales during the first quarter, citing a lack of promotional activity.