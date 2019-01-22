Gatx: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $49.2 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 84 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $356.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $211.3 million, or $5.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.

Gatx shares have risen roughly 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 8 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GATX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GATX