GenMark Diagnostics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) on Monday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $27.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $47.4 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $88 million.

GenMark Diagnostics expects full-year revenue in the range of $100 million to $110 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.51. A year ago, they were trading at $7.78.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNMK