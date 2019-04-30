Genocea Biosciences: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at 76 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 93 cents.

