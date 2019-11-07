Geron: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Geron Corp. (GERN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $131,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.45. A year ago, they were trading at $1.65.

