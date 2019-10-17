Glacier Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) _ Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $51.6 million.

The Kalispell, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 65 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $185.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $174.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.1 million.

Glacier Bancorp shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.91, a decrease of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

