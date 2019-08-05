Gladstone Capital: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period.

Gladstone Capital shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.21, a fall of 3% in the last 12 months.

