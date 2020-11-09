Glatfelter: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) _ P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the York, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The maker of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials posted revenue of $233.5 million in the period.

Glatfelter shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLT