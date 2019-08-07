Glaukos: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) _ Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its second quarter.

The San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for research and development costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $58.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.2 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $225 million to $230 million.

Glaukos shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $73.15, an increase of 82% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GKOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GKOS