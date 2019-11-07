Global Eagle Entertainment: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The in-flight entertainment services company posted revenue of $169.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 63 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.59.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENT