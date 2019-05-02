Globalstar: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) _ Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $25.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $30.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 53 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 64 cents.

