GlycoMimetics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Friday reported a loss of $13.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.05. A year ago, they were trading at $5.84.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLYC