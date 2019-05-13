Grain mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was up 1 cent at $4.2140 a bushel; May corn was off 9.20 cents at $3.3720 bushel; July oats fell 4.20 cents at $2.83 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 20.60 cents at 7.81 bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 1.62 cents at $1.1010 a pound; May. feeder cattle was off .08 cent at $1.3570 a pound; May lean hogs lost .10 cent at .8360 a pound.