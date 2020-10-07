Grains higher, livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. advanced 14.75 cents at 6.0750 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 3.75 cents at 3.8875 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 3.25 cents at $2.94 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 7 cents at $10.51 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle gained .97 cent at $1.1017 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .38 cent at $1.3850 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .55 cent at $.7687 a pound.