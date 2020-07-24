Grains higher, livestock mixed.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. delivery was up 13 cents at $5.4220 a bushel; Sept. corn rose 1.2 cent at $3.2840 a bushel; Sept. oats gained 5.8 cent at $2.8520 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 3.4 cents at 9.0540 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .50 cent at $1.0122 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .58 cent at $1.4285 a pound; Aug. lean hogs fell 1.38 cents at .5372 a pound.