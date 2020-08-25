Grains mixed, livestock mixed

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. fell .008 cent at $5.2540 a bushel; Sept. corn was up .08 cent at $3.3860 a bushel; Sept. oats was down .014 cent at $2.7660 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans rose .046 cent at 9.0860 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .004 cent at $1.0560 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .0062 cent $1.4222 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .002 cent at .5550 pound.