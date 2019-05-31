Grains, livestock lower

Wheat for July lost 11.5 cents at 5.0300 a bushel; July corn was down 9.25 cents at 4.2700 a bushel; July oats fell 3.5 cents at $3.1450 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 11.25 cents at $8.7775 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle fell 1.6 cents at $1.0847 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down 5.1 cents at $1.3312 a pound; while Jun lean hogs lost 1.95 cents at $.8172 a pound.