Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. was off 10 cents at 5.2275 a bushel; Mar. corn was down 4 cents at 3.8150 a bushel; Mar. oats unchanged at $2.87 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 7.25 cents at $9.0050 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.1972 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.4620 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose .05 cent at $.6270 a pound.