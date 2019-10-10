Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was down 7.25 cents at 4.9300 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 14 cents at 3.8025 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 1.25 cents at $2.8575 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down .25 cents at $9.2350 a bushel.

Beef was mixed, pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .25 cent at $1.0872 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle lost .20 cent at $1.4430 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs lost .40 cent at $.6240 a pound.