Grains lower, livestock mixed.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery was off .80 cent at $5.6960 a bushel; May corn fell 3.20 cents at $3.45 a bushel; May oats lost 11.60 cents at $2.5960 a bushel; while May soybeans dropped 9.40 cents at 8.7720 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 2.23 cents at $1.0715 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $1.3142 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was fell 3.05 cents at .6345 a pound.