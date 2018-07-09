Grains mixed and livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose 2.60 cents at $5.0420 bushel; Jul corn was off 2.40 cents at $3.4320 a bushel; Sept. oats declined 24.40 cents at $2.4060 a bushel while July soybeans was up 3.60 cents at 8.5420 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .06 cent at $1.0652 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was fell .37 cent at $1.5208 a pound; July lean hogs lost 1.05 cents at .8085 a pound.