Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. was off 8.50 cents at 4.8850 a bushel; Sept. corn was up .50 cent at 3.4175 a bushel; Sept. oats fell 5.50 at $2.3150 bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 10.75 cents $8.2950 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up 2.37 cents at $1.0692 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.65 cents at 1.5237 a pound; while July lean hogs was off .20 cent at $.7975 a pound.