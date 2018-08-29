https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Grains-mixed-livestock-mixed-13190785.php
Grains mixed, livestock mixed
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery advanced 13.60 cents at $5.1320 a bushel; Sept. corn lost 5.60 cents at $3.4040 a bushel; Sept. oats was up 4 cents at $2.54 a bushel while Sep. soybeans fell 3.60 cents at 8.2460 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was up .85 cent at $1.0790 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.4928 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .85 cent at .5225 a pound.
