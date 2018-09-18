Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 2.20 cents at $5.1020 a bushel; Dec. corn was fell 4.80 cents at $3.4520 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 11.80 cents at $2.40 a bushel while Nov. soybeans was declined 12.60 cents at 8.1560 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .02 cent at $1.1332 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle fell .32 cent at $1.5618 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose 3.20 cents at .5920 a pound.