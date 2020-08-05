Grains mixed, livestock mixed

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lowerd on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. delivery lost 8.60 cents at $5.06600 a bushel; Sept. corn was down 3 cents at $3.0960 a bushel; Sept. oats was off 2.20 cents at $2.7320 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 4.60 cents at 8.8360 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .0027 cent at $1.0225 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down .40 cent $1.4448 a pound; Aug. lean hogs fell .33 cent at .4945 pound.