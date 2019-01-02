Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery was off 1 cent at $5.0460 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 1.60 cents at $3.7520 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 1.20 cents at $2.7620 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 6 cents at 8.88 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec.live cattle fell 1.20 cents at $1.2380 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .90 cent at $1.4810 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up 1.63 cents at .6278 a pound.