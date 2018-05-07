Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery advanced 36.80 cents at $5.1940 a bushel; May corn was up 8 cents at $3.9460 a bushel; July oats rose 15 cents at $2.3620 a bushel while May soybeans lost 4.40 cents at $10.1760 a bushel.

Beef and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle declined 17.46 cents at $1.0542 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 1.55 cents at $1.3885 a pound; May lean hogs was off 1 cent at .6645 a pound.