Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

Wheat for Jul was rose 12.50 cents at 5.04 a bushel; Jul corn was up .75 cent at 3.4350 a bushel; Jul oats gained 4.25 cents at $2.5825 bushel; while Jul soybeans fell 8.50 cents at $8.3550 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .08 cents at $1.0637 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was lost .23 cent at 1.5257 a pound; while July lean hogs fell .42 cent at $.8330 a pound.