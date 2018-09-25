Grains mixed, livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. fell 6.25 cents at 5.2075 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 3.25 cents at 3.6375 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 2.25 cents at $2.57 bushel; while Nov. soybeans was rose 4.75 cents at $8.4575 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .18 cent at $1.1235 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle rose .17 cent at 1.5662 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained 1.42 cents at $.6242 a pound.