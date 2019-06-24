Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for July was advanced 12 cents at 5.38 a bushel; July corn was up 4.50 cents at 4.4675 a bushel, July oats fell 8.50 cents at $2.7050 a bushel; while July soybeans was was off 6.25 cents at $9.09 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up .37 cent at $1.0692 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.90 cents at $1.3177 a pound; while Jun lean hogs fell 3.40 cents at $.7285 a pound.